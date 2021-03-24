Greetings on the opening of international inter-party conference Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The first Russia-Africa Summit held in 2019 has given a powerful impetus to the development of friendly relations between Russia and African countries. Joint efforts are being taken to implement the agreements reached in a number of spheres. An important role in strengthening Russian-African interaction should be played, of course, by inter-party dialogue, which has still been developing despite the restrictions due to the epidemiological situation.

Evidence of this is today’s videoconference, which is being attended by representatives of the leading African parliamentary parties. The event’s agenda includes vital topics such as ensuring peace and regional security, preventing interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, strengthening economic and humanitarian ties and, of course, joining efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Russia will continue sharing its experience in this field and supplying effective vaccines, which have been acclaimed worldwide, as well as providing comprehensive medical assistance.

I really hope that the international conference initiated by the United Russia party will not only make a significant contribution to strengthening inter-party cooperation, but will also become a stage in the preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for 2022.”

MIL OSI