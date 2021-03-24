Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Council this morning adopted four texts in which, among other things, it requested the High Commissioner for Human Rights to carry out a comprehensive examination of all alleged human rights violations committed in Belarus.

On the situation of human rights in Belarus in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election and in its aftermath, the Council, in a resolution adopted by a vote of 20 in favour, 7 against and 20 abstentions, requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with assistance from relevant experts and special procedure mandate holders, inter alia: to monitor and report on the situation of human rights, to carry out a comprehensive examination of all alleged human rights violations committed in Belarus since 1 May 2020, including the possible gender dimensions of such violations, to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations, and to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse information and evidence with a view to contributing to accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims and, where possible, to identify those responsible. The Council also requested the immediate operationalization of the mandate.

