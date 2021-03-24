Law ratifying agreement on cooperation in plant quarantine

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Agreement on Cooperation in the Plant Quarantine was signed in Minsk on October 28, 2016.

The Agreement concerns cooperation in plant quarantine and in the development of joint measures to improve the quarantine and phytosanitary safety and protection of the territories of the states – parties to the Agreement from the penetration and spread of quarantine objects, to reduce the losses caused by them, and to eliminate obstacles in international trade for products subject to quarantine and phytosanitary control.

MIL OSI