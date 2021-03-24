Political prisoner Dzmitry Kubarau sentenced to 7 years on ‘rioting’ charges

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/102587

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

Dzmitry Kubarau. Photo: politzek.me

The Frunzienski District Court of Minsk handed down a verdict in the criminal case of political prisoner Dzmitry Kubarau, who was accused of organizing mass riots (Part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code). Judge Dzmitry Lukashevich found Kubarau guilty and sentenced him to 7 years of imprisonment in a medium-security penal colony.

According to the indictment, from August 9 to 12, 2020, Dzmitry Kubarau called to join “riots”. He also allegedly organized the riots and participated in them. In addition, he reportedly intended to make a Molotov cocktail.

On August 11, Kubarau was detained and taken to the KGB prison. The same night, he was forced to sign a confession. His apartment was searched, after which security officers siezed a loudspeaker, medicines, water, IT equipment (phone, laptop), and canisters with solvent and turpentine, which were used to renovate the apartment. Since then, Kubarau has been in pre-trial detention.

Political prisoner Dzmitry Kubarau on trial at the Frunzienski District Court of Minsk

Dzmitry Kubarau pleaded not guilty in court, saying that his confession was extorted by torture.

The country’s human rights community called Dzmitry Kubarau a political prisoner.

He and his lawyer plan to appeal the verdict.

