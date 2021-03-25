Belarus’ Freedom Day is celebrated in Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 March, on the occasion of the Freedom Day of Belarus, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and the leader of democratic Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya paid tribute to Belarusian freedom fighters in the Rasos Cemetery.

During a solemn ceremony, wreaths were laid in the chapel at the tombs of Konstanty Kalinowski and other participants of the uprising.“The 1863-1864 uprising was a struggle of the Belarusian, Polish and Lithuanian nations for freedom. Born in Belarus, Kalinowski was the most prominent leader of the uprising. He died for freedom and dignity of our nations. Today, as we stand in solidarity with Belarusians who fight for democracy, the slogan “For our and your freedom” is still relevant,” said Landsbergis.During the ceremony in the Rasos Cemetery, flowers were laid on the tombs of a Belarusian politician, public figure, former Prime Minister (1918-1919) and Foreign Minister of Belarus Anton Lutskiewich and his brother Ivan Lutskiewich, who was one of the most active representatives of the Belarusian culture and education movement in the early 20th century.On the eve of the Belarus’ Freedom Day, Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a communication campaign in solidarity with the people of Belarus. The campaign aims to draw attention to the growing number of political prisoners in the country. According to human rights organisations, 299 people are currently imprisoned in Belarus for political reasons and the number is constantly growing. The campaign aims to remind us about 12 political prisoners in Belarus, each of whom are personally being taken care of by members of the Seimas (Parliament) under the MP4Freedom (Parliamentarians for Freedom) initiative.

The independence of Belarus was proclaimed on 25 March 1918. On this day, the people of Belarus commemorate the declaration of the first independent Belarusian National Republic that symbolised the aspirations of the then national Government to create a democratic and free Belarus.

