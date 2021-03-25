Greetings on Greek Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his messages, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia highly values its relations with Greece that are based on long-standing traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness.

The Russian leader also expressed confidence that the planned Russia-Greece Year of History, the launch of which is timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek national liberation struggle, will help cement the mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

