Greetings to the Ot Vinta International Festival of Children and Youth Scientific and Technical Creativity

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The current 16th festival in Krasnodar has brought together talented and really engaged young people who want to realise their original and interesting ideas, to talk to fellow-minded people and discuss their bold ideas with them. It is good to see participants who took part in the festival in previous years returning here again today, as experts and mentors.

I am confident that the festival will become an important and memorable event of the Year of Science and Technology being held in Russia now and will help young people fulfil their creative potential and craving for discovery.”

