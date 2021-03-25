Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of the Eastern Partnership policy with the Ambassador of Romania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 23 March, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas had a meeting with the Ambassador of Romania toLithuania Cosmin George Dinescu via video conferencing. The meeting focused on prospects of bilateral relations, the Covid-19 situation in both countries and the European Union’s neighbourhood, cooperation in NATO, and issues of the Eastern Partnership policy.

Adomėnas and Dinescu underlined close and friendly relations between Lithuania and Romania, and welcomed the constructive cooperation between the two countries on many items of regional, European and global agendas. Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister thanked Romania for its contribution to strengthening regional security and active participation in the Eastern Partnership format.The meeting focused on cooperation between Lithuania and Romania, aiming to support eastern partners on their path of European integration. In a discussion on support for eastern partners’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the interlocutors spoke about the possibilities to provide vaccines to back eastern partners’ vaccination efforts, further spearhead the issue at the EU level and exploring possibilities to set up a support mechanism.The interlocutors agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation to boost success in the run-up to the 2021 Eastern Partnership Summit, which would endorse a renewed ambitious programme for deepening cooperation with associated partners.The meeting also discussed the next Ukraine Reform Conference and recent high-level visits of Lithuanian and Romanian officials to Moldova and Ukraine. The next Ukraine Reform Conference is to be held in Vilnius this summer. Lithuania and Romania will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of their diplomatic relations on 13 September 2021.

