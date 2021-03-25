Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On March 26, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia – Land of Opportunity autonomous non-profit organisation. The fourth season of the Leaders of Russia national management competition and the second season of the Bolshaya Peremena nationwide contest for school students will be launched during the event.

There are also plans to review the performance of the Russia – Land of Opportunity platform during the past three years. The flagship projects to be discussed include the Leaders of Russia, the Digital Breakthrough, Bolshaya Peremena, the Masters of Hospitality, I Am a Professional, Professional Training 2.0, TopBLOG, Teacher of the Future and Mentorship.

