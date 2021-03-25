The Baltic states expand the blacklists of Belarusian officials prohibited from entering their territories

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 March, in solidarity with the Belarusian people, who are celebrating the Day of Freedom today, in response to the systematic repression by the Belarusian regime of the country’s civil society, and in support of the democratic aspirations of Belarusians, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia decided to expand their national blacklists of aliens who are not allowed to enter the territories of the Baltic states.

These blacklists are to be expanded to include 118 individuals, who work in the Belarusian internal affairs system and who have directly or indirectly contributed to the falsification of results of the presidential election of 9 August 2020, repression of the democratic opposition and civil society, and serious and systematic human rights abuses.“Lithuania, together with Estonia and Latvia, stand in solidarity with the people of Belarus, who are fighting for their freedom. The regime’s supporters must realise that the response to the brutal use of force against peaceful citizens will be very strict and clear. Lithuania will certainly not stand aside,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The Migration Department under the Ministry of the Interior of Lithuania has already put data on the Belarusian individuals into the national list of aliens prohibited from entering the Republic of Lithuania. There are currently 274 officials from Belarusian authorities and force structures included in the national blacklists of the Baltic states.

“Belarus is fighting for its independence. It is a long, difficult road, but I have no doubt that the people of Belarus will achieve their goal. We in turn condemn the actions of those people who abuse their position and power, and use them against their fellow countrymen,” said the Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė, who signed the order. The decision was taken on the basis of the Foreign Ministry’s proposal.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to closely monitor the situation in Belarus. If the situation further deteriorates and Lukashenko’s illegal regime continues to use violence against and repression of peaceful protesters, the opposition, civil society, and independent media, both national and EU sanctions lists will be further expanded to include more Belarusian officials.

