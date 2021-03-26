29th annual catalogue of commemorative and investment coins released

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

25 March 2021

News

The catalogue contains coins issued by the Bank of Russia in 2020. Among them are 61 commemorative coins (40 gold and silver proof coins and 21 base metal coins) and two investment coins.

Last year, coins in the following regular series continued to enter circulation: Outstanding Personalities of Russia, Architectural Monuments of Russia, Protect Our World, Legends and Folktales of Russia, Russian (Soviet) Animation, Ancient Towns of Russia, and the Russian Federation. Commemorative coins were issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945.

The Man of Labour series was introduced to promote various vocational professions. This new series includes commemorative coins dedicated to transport and metallurgy workers.

Several coins were issued to commemorate the 100th anniversaries of the republics of the Russian Federation.

A commemorative 25-ruble coin dedicated to the selfless service of doctors and medical staff is of special meaning. The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to issue this coin to pay tribute to the spirit and valour of medical staff who saved people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For details about the types of the coins, their technical specifications, and mintage refer to the catalogue.

MIL OSI