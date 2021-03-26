Instructions following a meeting with State Duma party faction leaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Government of the Russian Federation has been instructed, together with the State Duma, to consider some specific matters concerning agricultural workers’ pensions; the protection of children’s rights in the event of alienation of shares in collectively owned property in which they live; support for parents who exercise their parental rights without the participation of the second parent; and the provision of flats to orphans and children left without parental care.

Recommendations have been given to the State Duma to prepare, together with the Government, and adopt during the 2021 spring session, draft federal laws that would prevent withdrawals from people’s bank accounts as part of enforcement proceedings in the event that the amount makes up the minimum income of such citizens; as well as to promote the development of digital services in the field of employment.

