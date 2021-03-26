Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends and colleagues.

I am very happy to see you all.

Today, we are holding the second meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia – Land of Opportunity autonomous non-profit organisation. To be honest, this organisation has already become a broad public movement, so to say, because, over the past three years, five million people have been involved in various events linked with this platform.

We wanted very much to create an additional opportunity for young people, to enable them to realise their potential where they live and study, while relying on their talents and capabilities. To my mind, this task has been largely accomplished. And it should be said that, on the whole, this is yielding results. Frankly speaking, I never expected that, to the best of my knowledge, two governors, several deputy ministers and deputy heads of federal agencies, the mayors of major cities and the heads of our largest companies would all use this platform.

I know that all those who have gathered here in Novo-Ogaryovo today, as well as our colleagues with whom we are working online, have their own ideas of specific achievements and their own assessments and proposals. This concerns high-priority issues, our future progress and ways of facilitating this platform’s efficient use.

In my opinion, the so-called social mobility is being successfully used during this work. As I have already said, schoolchildren and university students are able to use their best qualities in order to achieve the goals that they have set for themselves.

In any event, this is a very good opportunity to make a start and get off to a good start. We have very many aspects, including artificial intelligence, healthcare and volunteering. You name it, we’ve got it, but all these things are in high demand, and there are no unnecessary items on this list.

Let’s talk about all this. I am very happy to see you, and I suggest launching our discussion and conversation.

