Risk parameters set on the Derivatives market for an evening trading session

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is setting new risk parameters to monitor adequacy and changes of the price band and market risk estimates range during the evening additional trading session. The values are as follows (effective from March 29, 2021):

Underlying code

Futures on

AutoShiftNumMREvg

FutMonTimeEvg, in minutes

BR

BRENT Oil

10

15

CL

Light Sweet Crude Oil

10

15

GOLD

gold

10

15

NG

natural gas

10

15

SILV

silver

10

15

From March 29, 2021, adequacy and changes of the price band and market risk estimates range of the futures above will be monitored until the end of the evening additional trading session (11:50 pm; previously, until 11:00 pm).Sufficiency and changes of the price band and market risk estimates range of other futures will not be monitored during the evening additional trading session.

MIL OSI