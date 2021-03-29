Greetings to the new composition of the Central Election Commission

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, the members of the Central Election Commission have set high standards for holding elections and referendums based on strict observance of the law and on the use of best practices and advanced digital technologies that open up wide opportunities for citizens to participate in the country’s public and political affairs and for the development of institutions of direct democracy, enhancing transparency and competitive nature of electoral procedures, safeguarding the interests of each voter.

I am confident that your professionalism and firm adherence to the traditions established by your predecessors will contribute to holding the next federal election campaign at a high level. It is of the essence for the country, for its development and sovereignty that the election results reflect the true will of the citizens of Russia.”

