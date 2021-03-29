Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis attended the Nordic-Baltic Eight Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis took part in a virtual Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8). The meeting was organised by Finland, which is coordinating the NB8 cooperation in 2021.

Ministers focused on the Covid-19 pandemic management. “This pandemic poses a big common challenge that requires joint response. Clear, transparent, coordinated communication has a very important role to play, while decisions must be taken bearing in mind the European Medicines Agency’s recommendations,” said Landsbergis. The participants of the meeting also discussed relations with Russia and China, the Eastern Partnership policy, and topical items on the United Nations Security Council’s agenda.

