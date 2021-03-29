Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on March 30

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting participants will discuss progress in implementing the State National Policy Strategy until 2025. The meeting will focus on strengthening Russian civic identity and maintaining interethnic accord, the role of education in harmonising interethnic relations, and creating and promoting ethnocultural tourism projects in the regions. The participants will also address other current issues concerning the implementation of the state national policy in the Russian Federation.

MIL OSI