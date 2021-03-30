On March 31, the President will hold a Government meeting and take part in the ceremony of signing an agreement between trade union associations, employers and the Government

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will hold a regular Government meeting via videoconference.

The meeting will focus on financing of regional development programmes. Reports will be presented by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexei Teksler Teksler AlexeiGovernor of the Chelyabinsk Region , Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin Nikitin GlebGovernor of Nizhny Novgorod Region , and Acting Head of the Republic of Mordovia Artem Zdunov Zdunov ArtemActing Head of the Republic of Mordovia . The heads of the regions head field-specific working groups of the State Council.

Additionally, a number of current matters will be discussed.

* * *

Prior to the meeting, the President will take part, also via videoconference, in the ceremony of signing a framework agreement between Russian trade union associations, employers and the Government for 2021–2023.

Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Mikhail Shmakov Shmakov MikhailChairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia , President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin Shokhin AlexanderPresident of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs , and Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister will sign the agreement.

The document will be the 14th agreement that formalises the principles of regulating social, labour and related economic relations between trade unions, employers and the executive branch.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister is supervising this work.

MIL OSI