Political prisoner Viktar Siadou sentenced to 3 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

2021-03-30

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Political prisoner Viktar Siadou. Photo: belsat.eu

On March 30, the Pieršamajski District Court of Minsk handed down a verdict in the criminal case of Viktar Siadou, a political prisoner prosecuted for participation in “mass riots” (Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code). Judge Anastasiya Liaikouskaya sentenced Siadou to three years in a medium-security penal colony.

Viktar Siadou was detained on October 16, 2020, after he was identified in a video, in which he allegedly throws rocks during a protest held on August 10 in Minsk.

Siadou was called a political prisoner by the Belarusian human rights community.

According to the indictment, Siadou took part in the construction of barricades and threw “two objects” on the roadway.

The defendant partially admitted his guilt, saying that he put one rock on the roadway and threw another one towards the road.

