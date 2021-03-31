Framework agreement signed between trade union associations, employers, and the Government for 2021–2023

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Mikhail Shmakov Shmakov MikhailChairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia , President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin Shokhin AlexanderPresident of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister signed the Agreement. The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinator of the Russian Trilateral Commission on Regulating Social and Labour Relations Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister .

The agreement formalises at the federal level the principles of regulating social, labour and associated economic relations between trade unions, employers and the executive branch for the next three years.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, friends.

I would like to welcome all the participants in this signing ceremony for the 14th General Agreement between trade unions, employers’ associations and the Government.

Indeed, this is a document of great social significance. The Agreement concerns the interests of more than 70 million Russian citizens employed in different sectors of the economy and the social sector. We must continue this partnership in order to fully protect and guarantee the labour and employment rights of our people.

I would like to take this opportunity to praise the constructive help that the Russian Trilateral Commission provided to the Government during the epidemic, including the Commission’s involvement in developing crisis response measures to support our citizens, small businesses and the most affected industries in general.

To be continued.

