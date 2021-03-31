Lithuania Joins International Statements on the WHO-Convened COVID-19 Origins Study

Source: Republic of Lithuania

In response to the WHO-convened global study of origins of SARS-CoV-2 of 30 March from a research mission to identify the origin of COVID-19 virus organised in China, European Union issued a statement, requesting the WHO to continue the studies, to present a clear timeline for the follow-up work, and to be regularly briefed on plans for, and progress of, its next phases. Further work will have to be pursued to understand the origin of COVID-19 disease and its introduction into the human population. This will enable targeted interventions and a research agenda to reduce the risk of similar events occurring.

In addition, Lithuania, together with the U.S., the United Kingdom and other like-minded states, released another Joint Statement, voicing their shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples. The states shared these concerns to lay a pathway to a timely, transparent, evidence-based process for the next phase of the study.

