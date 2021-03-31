Meeting of State Council Investment Commission

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Tula Region Governor Alexei Dyumin Dyumin AlexeiGovernor of Tula Region , President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin Shokhin AlexanderPresident of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs , Director-General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects Svetlana Chupsheva Chupsheva SvetlanaGeneral Director of Agency for Strategic Initiatives , representatives of the concerned federal and regional executive agencies, business circles and the expert community.

Opening the meeting, Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President noted that issues of improving the investment climate in the regions were becoming particularly topical in connection with the Russian leader’s task of boosting investment by 2030 by at least 70 percent on 2020.

First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Andrei Ivanov discussed the Government’s work to support investment projects, including the efforts being made to streamline the mechanism of agreements on investment protection and incentives, a system for supporting investment projects in the country’s regions, industrial construction regulations, as well as the introduction of financial tools providing affordable funding for investment projects.

In his report, Valery Limarenko Limarenko ValeryGovernor of Sakhalin Region underscored the key role of the regions in improving the investment climate and dwelled on issues of introducing modern, easily comprehensible standards for cooperation between investors and government agencies, including the creation of an investment website allowing investors to obtain essential information for implementing regional projects.

Meeting participants also discussed a plan of the Commission’s work.

