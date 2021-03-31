NPF stress testing scenarios updated

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

31 March 2021

News

The Bank of Russia has updated its mandatory stress test scenarios for non-governmental pension funds (NPFs), effective from 31 March 2021.

The severity of stress tests in terms of the impact on NPFs’ portfolios has remained unchanged as compared to the previous scenarios published on 30 September 2020. The new scenarios update the paths of main economic indicators with account of the present situation. For instance, the Bank of Russia has revised changes in yields on federal government bonds, money market rates, and corporate bond yield spreads.

