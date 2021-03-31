Political prisoners sentenced to “khimiya” terms in Maladziečna

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/102700 2021 2021-03-31T20:49:37+0300 2021-03-31T20:49:37+0300 2021-03-31T20:49:38+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/sidarovich_maladzechna.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

One of the defendants in the Maladziečna trial Siarhei Sidarovich minutes after the verdict was announced. Photo: rh.by

The Maladziečna District Court has announced its verdict in a trial involving six people who blocked a street on November 21.

All the defendants were found guilty.

Dzmitry Karabeinik, Ryhor Saladounikau, Siarhei Sidarovich and Elina Karytska were each sentenced to one year and six months of restricted freedom in an open correctional facility (“khimiya”). Hanna Zadorskaya and Ihar Sidarovich were fined (the exact amounts will be known later).

Political prisoners Karabeinik and Saladounikau were released from custody in the courtroom to await appeal hearings.

The case was considered by Judge Viktoryia Paliashchuk. The alleged victims in the case were four bus drivers and one ambulance driver, whose vehicles were held by the protest. They lodged no financial or moral claims against the defendants.

Protesters displaying a banner reading, “While there is lawlessness in the country, resistance is our duty”, in Maladziečna. November 21, 2020

According to the case file, on November 21, 2020, several people aged 20 to 33 blocked traffic on Vialiki Hasciniec Street in Maladziečna and stretched a banner reading, “While there is lawlessness in the country, resistance is our duty.” Another man observed the protest to help the demonstrators avoid arrest. They left the scene in less than a minute after the traffic lights turned green.

MIL OSI