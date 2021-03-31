Talks with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The talks focused on the task of consolidating efforts against a common threat, the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the leaders discussed measures to prevent the further spread of the infection, including the outlook for the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the EU and possible deliveries and joint production of the vaccine in the EU countries.

During an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, the leaders confirmed the lack of alternatives to the 2015 Minsk Complex of Measures as the basis for a settlement of the internal conflict in that country. The President of Russia emphasised that it is important that the Kiev authorities implement all the previous agreements reached at the top level, primarily on establishing a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk and settling the legal aspects of a special status for Donbass. The Russian leader expressed serious concern about the escalation of armed confrontation on the contact line being provoked by Ukraine and its refusal to implement the additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire coordinated by the Trilateral Contact Group in July 2020. The leaders’ political advisers will continue their joint efforts.

When talking about the developments in Belarus, Vladimir Putin pointed out that foreign interference in the affairs of that sovereign state is unacceptable.

The leaders also discussed a settlement in Libya. They noted with satisfaction that the conflicting sides complied with the ceasefire regime and expressed hope that the establishment of united transitional authorities in the country would become a major step towards an effective political process involving all the main Libyan forces.

It was pointed out that the situation in Syria continued stabilising and that one of the priority issues was the provision of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

The leaders of Russia, Germany and France unambiguously called for the preservation and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme and continued coordination of efforts towards this objective.

They also discussed relations between Russia and the EU. The Russian leader reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to restore a normal depoliticised interaction with the EU, provided there is reciprocal interest.

Regarding the issue of Alexei Navalny raised by the partners, explanations of the objective circumstances of the case were provided.

Overall, the talks were held in a business-like and frank atmosphere. It was agreed to continue working together on all aspects of the current agenda.

