Brest court orders “khimiya” terms over Lukashenka’s effigy

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/102718 2021 2021-04-01T16:46:52+0300 2021-04-01T16:46:52+0300 2021-04-01T16:46:53+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/berascie-pudzily-sud.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Andrei Kolas, Volha Zavadskaya and Yuliya Bodak in court

Judge Inna Klyshpach of the Maskoŭski District Court of Brest ruled today to sentence two women and a man to various terms of restricted freedom, finding them guilty under Part 2 of Article 339 of the Criminal Code, hooliganism committed by a group of persons.

Andrei Kolas and political prisoners Volha Zavadskaya and Yuliya Bodak were convicted of making an effigy looking like Aliaksandr Lukashenka and hanging it near a highway outside Brest on October 23. According to the investigation, the defendants made the effigy using garbage bags, plastic bottles and the remains of dry vegetation.

Zavadskaya was detained on January 17, and Bodak on February 18. From the moment of detention, all three were under house arrest.

Volha Zavadskaya and Yuliya Bodak were sentenced to three years of restricted freedom (“home imprisonment”). The third defendant, Andrei Kolas, was sentenced to three years in an open correctional facility (“khimiya”).

