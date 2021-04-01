Financial sector performance in 2020: review by Bank of Russia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

1 April 2021

Despite the pandemic, financial institutions’ assets confirmed the upward trend of recent years, increasing to 126.3 trillion rubles, or 118.5% of GDP over 2020.

As before, Russian banks’ assets accounted for the largest portion (82%) in the overall assets of Russian financial institutions. There was also a notable increase in the share and amount of the assets of non-bank financial institutions, primarily those engaged in asset management business.

More details are available in the Review of the Russian Financial Sector and Financial Instruments.

