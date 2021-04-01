Funds in escrow accounts in equity construction exceed 1.4 trillion rubles

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

1 April 2021

News

In February, project finance indicators in equity housing construction continued to trend upwards, in part due to government support measures.

The total volume of funds placed by equity construction participants in escrow accounts exceeded 1.41 trillion rubles as of 1 March 2021. From that amount, 213.2 billion rubles were transferred from escrow accounts on finished construction projects to developers or as construction loan repayment. The total limit under effective loan contracts between banks and developers exceeds 3.28 trillion rubles.

Further details on developments in equity construction financing are published on the Bank of Russia website.

