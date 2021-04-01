Joint Statement on behalf of the co-chairs of the UN Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists on the situation in Myanmar

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On April 1, Lithuania, together with the co-chairs of the United Nations Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists, France and Greece, released the Joint Statement on the deteriorating situation of journalists in Myanmar. The record number of nearly 80 United Nations Member States and the European Union supported the Joint Statement.

The Statement calls to immediately end assault on journalists and media workers, release those unjustly detained, and account for those reported missing. The signatories also express their profound concern over the deteriorating situation of human rights in Myanmar, including multiple reports of harassment, arbitrary arrests and intensifying persecution and detention of journalists, media workers, as well as human rights defenders and other members of civil society.

Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists was formed in 2016 of the UN Member States that were particularly keen to strengthen commitments and raise awareness on the responsibility of Member States to ensure a safe and secure environment for journalists and other media workers to carry out their duties without undue interference or intimidation. 21 UN Member States are members of the Group. Permanent Representatives of Lithuania, France and Greece are the co-chairs.

MIL OSI