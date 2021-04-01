Lithuania established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 April in New York, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the United Nations, Ambassador Audra Plepytė and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom Eswatini (Swaziland) to the United Nations, Ambassador Melusi Martin Masuku signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Permanent Representatives discussed public health issues, the challenges of climate change, the priorities for the UN climate action, strengthening cooperation and mutual support within international organisations, as well as opportunities for bilateral political and economic cooperation.The Kingdom of Eswatini is the 188th state with which Lithuania has established diplomatic relations. The official name of the Kingdom of Swaziland was changed to the Kingdom of Eswatini in 2018. Eswatini is one of the smallest countries in Africa.

MIL OSI