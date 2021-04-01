Main performance indices and participants of the Belarus interbank settlement system, January-March 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indices
January-March 2020
January-March 2021
Deviation
(clm.3–clm.2)
(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %
1
2
3
4
5
1. Effected payment instructions
1.1. By number, thou units
19,961.5
19,525.9
-435.6
-2.2
1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
215,432.2
172,382.9
-43,049.3
-20.0
2. Average daily turnover
2.1. By number, thou units
322.0
320.1
-1.9
-0.6
2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
3,474.7
2,825.9
-648.8
-18.7
3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN
10.8
8.8
-2.0
-18.2
4. Canceled payment instructions
4.1. By number, units
0
0
0.00
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN
0.0
0.0
0.0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%
100.00
100.00
X
X
Indices
January-December, 2019
January-December, 2020
Deviation
(clm.3–clm.2)
(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %
1
2
3
4
5
1. Effected payment instructions
1.1. By number, thou units
82,273.8
82,145.4
-128.4
-0.2
1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
764,063.2
801,029.4
36,966.3
4.8
2. Average daily turnover
2.1. By number, thou units
326.5
322.1
-4.3
-1.3
2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
3,032.0
3,141.3
109.3
3.6
3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN
9.3
9.8
0.5
5.0
4. Canceled payment instructions
4.1. By number, units
0
0
0.00
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN
0.0
0.0
0.0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%
100.00
100.00
X
X
* This indicator shows the ASIS’s (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) readiness to carry out interbank settlements, including the acceptance, processing, and transfer of electronic payment documents during the time stipulated by the timetable for the BISS acceptance and processing of electronic payment documents and electronic messages from the participants of the BISS.