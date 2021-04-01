Meeting with Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As per tradition, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova presented her 2020 performance report to the President and informed him about the main results of her activities since taking office in 2016. A number of topical issues on the entire range of human rights were discussed.

The President noted the growing trust to the institute of Human Rights Commissioner, as shown by the number of requests, among other things (more than 205,000 over a period of five years), and focused on Tatyana Moskalkova’s active work on human rights protection during the coronavirus pandemic as well as her contribution to protecting Russian citizens abroad.

Following the meeting, Vladimir Putin nominated Tatyana Moskalkova for the State Duma to appoint her as Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation for another five-year term.

Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova Moskalkova TatyanaHuman Rights Commissioner in Russian Federation : Mr President, in line with to federal constitutional law, I would like to present my 2020 performance report and I am ready to inform you on my results over the five years. How time flies, and next month marks five years since I assumed office.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good.

Tatyana Moskalkova: Mr President, here is my 2020 performance report. Allow me to get down to the results.

Vladimir Putin: Of course, please.

Tatyana Moskalkova: We have considered increasing the efficiency of using the tools provided for by the federal constitutional law, increasing the level of interaction with state authorities and helping as many people as possible in protecting human rights and in restoring their rights as our main task during this period, since the Commissioner cannot make a decision or overturn it, but can convince the authorities to address these issues.

