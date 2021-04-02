Greetings to participants and guests of the 3rd BraVo International Professional Music Awards ceremony

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is wonderful to see that this remarkable project launched in 2018 has earned popularity among pop and classical music performers in Russia and abroad – and, of course, numerous art enthusiasts, music lovers and viewers whose opinion determines the outcome of this award and serves as a convincing criterion of professional success and popularity.

Today, at the world-famous Bolshoi Theatre, we are honouring talented, ambitious and dedicated people, musicians from the CIS, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to the winners of this prestigious award and thank them and the contest organisers for their creative pursuit and innovation, and hefty contribution to modern culture and to the strengthening of international humanitarian ties.”

