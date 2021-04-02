Greetings to participants in the celebration of Russia and Belarus Unity Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Unity between the Peoples of Russia and Belarus. This holiday symbolises the friendship between our nations, bound by a common history, cultural and spiritual values and, at the same time, cherishing their unique essence and national traditions.

The special allied format of relations between Russia and Belarus ensures a high level of cooperation in the area of foreign policy, defence and security, and allows the citizens of both countries to enjoy equal education, employment and social security opportunities. We implement major bilateral economic, energy and infrastructure projects. We expand constructive dialogue between our legislatures, inter-regional cooperation, and contacts between business communities and public organisations.

I am convinced that we will continue to jointly and purposefully expand the mutually beneficial allied ties between Russia and Belarus, as well as productive cooperation in all directions. This completely meets the interests of our fraternal nations and is in line with strengthening stability and security in the Eurasian region.”

MIL OSI