Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Canadian counterpart discussed issues of bilateral and international cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau discussed topical issues of bilateral and international cooperation.

Landsbergis welcomed intensive bilateral relations, thanked Canada for its contribution to ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region, and expressed his solidarity over the two Canadian citizens — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — who had been held in China for more than 2 years.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in Belarus and Russia, noted the need to continue to support civil society in Belarus, to cooperate on the issue of international sanctions, and expressed their concerns over Alexei Navalny’s deteriorating health. Relations with China were also discussed at the meeting. The Foreign Ministers underlined the need to strengthen multilateral initiatives and to build a united front against China.The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada thanked Lithuania for endorsing the Canadian-drafted ‘Declaration Against the Use of Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations’, for expressing solidarity with the Canadian citizens held in China, and for the efforts to transfer the family of a member of the Syrian organisation ‘White Helmets’ to Lithuania. At the end of the meeting, the Foreign Ministers affirmed their readiness to hold a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the three Baltic states and Canada in Ottawa as soon as the situation permits.

