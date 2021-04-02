Monitoring sectoral financial flows: gradual recovery in economy continues

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

1 April 2021

Over the fourth week of March (22–26 March), financial flows in both consumer and investment industries edged up slightly. Since the beginning of the year, they generally stay close to the 2020 Q4 level, which confirms the stabilisation of domestic demand trends after the period of its active rebound.

As regards payments in intermediate goods and export industries, they have been stable in recent weeks, with the potential of recovery growth remaining.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

