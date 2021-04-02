Political prisoner Ihar Rudchyk sentenced to 4 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

A photograph used in the trial as evidence of Ihar Rudchyk’s involvement in the August 10 riot

The Zavodski District Court of Minsk sentenced 26-year-old political prisoner Ihar Rudchyk to four years in a medium-security penal colony, finding him guilty under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (rioting).

The case was considered by Judge Alena Kaptsevich.

Ihar Rudchyk was accused of taking part in riots held in Minsk on August 10, 2020. Namely, he helped construct barricades, dismantled paving slabs, climbed to the top of barricades and the road signs, and hit a garbage can with a stick. He also allegedly used obscene language and exposed himself by taking off his T-shirt and waving it above his head.

Among the key evidence are photos of a man looking like Rudchyk holding a wooden stick while standing on top of a barricade.

Rudchyk admitted to participating in the event, climbing the barricades and the fact that he struck the structure with a wooden stick. However, he maintained that he did not interfere with police officers or set up the barricades.

