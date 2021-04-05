Bank of Russia Governor, Finance and Economy Ministers to speak at Moscow Exchange Forum

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 7-8 April 2021, Moscow Exchange will hold the 11th Moscow Exchange Forum, Russia’s largest conference for the professional financial community, in an online format.

Speakers at the Forum will include Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, as well as leaders from major banks and financial organisations.

Moscow Exchange convenes the Forum annually to bring together business leaders and senior members of the financial and investment community. This year’s Moscow Exchange Forum focuses on the increasing role of individual investors in Russian capital markets, boosting financial and investment literacy, combatting market manipulation, the outlook for new placements by Russian companies, ESG investing, development of digital platforms, and cybersecurity.

The sessions will start at 10:00 (Moscow time) on both days.

The full programme of the Moscow Exchange Forum and registration are available on the event website.

