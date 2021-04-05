Greetings to President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The results of the National Assembly vote testify to the weight and respect that you have earned over the years of serving in high government positions.

Russian-Vietnamese relations are based on long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am certain that our joint efforts will ensure the further development of bilateral strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. This definitely meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Vietnam, and goes in line with strengthening stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.”

