Legislative amendments concerning punishment for insulting war veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Article 13.15 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation (abuse of freedom of mass media) is supplemented by a provision providing for administrative liability of legal entities for publicly insulting the memory of defenders of the Fatherland or publicly disparaging the honour and dignity of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, including through mass media or information and telecommunications networks (including the internet).

In addition, Article 13.15 of the Code is supplemented by a provision envisaging the administrative liability of legal entities for public dissemination of information denying the facts established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal for trying and punishing the main war criminals of the European Axis countries, or supporting the crimes established by the above verdict, as well as public dissemination of knowingly false information about the activities of the Soviet Union during World War II, or about the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, including that distributed through mass media or information and telecommunications networks (including the internet).

At the same time, Article 3.5 of the code is amended to determine the maximum amount of the administrative fine established for these actions.

MIL OSI