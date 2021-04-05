President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on April 7

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On April 7, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who will pay a working visit to Russia.

The discussion will concern the implementation of the statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as further steps on resolving the region’s problems, including the restoration of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus.

In addition, the leaders will review current issues of developing the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and allied relations, and prospects for cooperation in Eurasian integration associations.

