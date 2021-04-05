Telephone conversation with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election to the post of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and also passed on greetings to Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who assumed power as President of Vietnam today.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of the entire range of Russian-Vietnamese relations in line with the Declaration of Strategic Partnership, the 20th anniversary of which will be marked this year. They had an in-depth discussion on cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, research and technology, as well as humanitarian ties. The conversation also covered the outlook of the joint fight against the coronavirus and the deepening of ties between the two countries’ relevant agencies as regards the delivery of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

During an exchange of views on current international issues, the parties emphasised their interest in continued close interaction within the framework of multilateral associations, including the UN and as part of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.

Earlier today, Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

