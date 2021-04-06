Accreditation is now open for journalists to cover the events celebrating the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

May 7. Red Square.

The full rehearsal of the military parade commemorating the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 9. Red Square.

Military parade commemorating the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 9. Alexander Garden.

Wreath- and flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall.

