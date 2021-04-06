Spain’s Foreign Minister to visit Lithuania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 7 April the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha González Laya will be visiting Vilnius. The meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will focus on bilateral relations, security situation in the region, and the most important items on the EU and international agendas.

During her visit, the Spanish Foreign Minister will also meet with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, and the Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. Spain’s Foreign Minister will visit Vilnius University, the Life Sciences Centre, and will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the defense of Lithuania’s freedom and independence at Antakalnis Cemetery.

MIL OSI