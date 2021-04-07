International Financial Congress 2021 to be held by Bank of Russia online on 21–25 June

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

7 April 2021

News

The IFC programme will cover several broad subjects: monetary policy, the banking system, insurance, collective investment, pension savings, etc.

This year, the congress topics include the lessons of the pandemic, the global transition to the ‘green’ economy, capital inheritance and succession issues, and the introduction of a digital ruble.

IFC events will be attended by the representatives of the Bank of Russia, foreign and international regulators, and Russian and foreign financial institutions.

The broadcast of the congress will be open to the general public.

The programme is to be published by 15 May.

