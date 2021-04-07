On April 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD6.9 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of April 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD6,940.0 million in the equivalent.

In March, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD174.5 million (by 2.5%) after a decline in February by USD88.9 million (by 1.2%).

The planned repayment by the Government of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the amount of USD310 million, as well as the decrease in the cost of monetary gold were mainly conducive to the decline in the level of international reserve assets in March.

The receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including the proceeds from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance, as well as the purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange” were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in March.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022 should be at least USD6.0 billion.

MIL OSI