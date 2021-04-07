Opposition politician Uladzimir Niapomniashchykh sentenced to 27 months in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Uladzimir Niapomniashchykh. Photo: gomelspring.org

The Saviecki District Court of Homieĺ has sentenced Uladzimir Niapomniashchykh, a veteran opposition politician and political prisoner, to two years and three months in a general-security penal colony. Judge Aliaksandr Mokharau found him guilty of publicly insulting a prosecutor (Article 369 of the Criminal Code).

The trial began on March 29, with the hearings being held behind closed doors, as they take place on the territory of the Homieĺ pre-trial detention center No. 3. The lawyer signed a non-disclosure agreement, so there are no details of the case.

Niapomniashchykh was accused of insulting assistant prosecutor Alesia Zhurauskaya in the courtroom of the Centraĺny District Court of Homieĺ. The activist reportedly said “Organized criminal group”, after on November 26 local activist Heorhi Vasilenka was convicted of raising a white-red-white flag in the city’s central square. At the trial, Zhurauskaya represented the prosecution.

Niapomniashchykh has been in custody since December 25 last year, and the investigation lasted three months.

Uladzimir Niapomniashchykh pleads not guilty, saying that the phrase he said during the trial related to the announced criminal verdict.

The Judge also ruled that the alleged victim was entitled to a compensation of 1,000 rubles.

