Bank of Russia Museum reopens its permanent exhibition and online registration for excursions

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

7 April 2021

News

On 14 April 2021, the Bank of Russia Museum opens its premises at 12/2 Neglinnaya Street, building 3. You can only sign up to excursions on the Bank of Russia website. The visit is free.

The excursion Pages of the Bank of Russia’s History is available for adults. Children are invited to interactive programmes: ‘What do I know about money?’ (7–10 years old), ‘Banknotes under a microscope, or how to recognise a fake banknote’ (11–13 years old), and ‘Where does money come from?’ (13–14 years old).

The guests of the museum will see the coinage process at an old press and the operation of banknote counting and sorting machines spotting counterfeit money and learn about a monetary gift weighing more than two tons, how heavy a cash collector’s bag is, and other banking secrets.

The number of visitors in a group shall not exceed 10 persons. Additionally, school children may be accompanied by two adults.

The Museum is concerned about the safety of its guests and is therefore complying with all anti-coronavirus measures. Wet cleaning is conducted in the museum halls every hour, and all surfaces are disinfected. A sanitiser is available at the entrance.

During the excursion, please remember to wear face masks and gloves and keep a social distance of 1.5–2 meters from other visitors and museum staff.

