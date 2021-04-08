Lithuania allocates funds in support of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

Source: Republic of Lithuania

To support the efforts of the United Nations in the field of human rights, Lithuania has allocated 30 thousand euros to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The OHCHR is one of the main UN institutions contributing to the protection and safeguarding of human rights and freedoms. Lithuania believes that in the context of COVID-19 it is crucial that response efforts are based on human rights, ensure protection of the most vulnerable groups, promote democracy, the rule of law and prevent restrictions of the civic space.

Lithuania, in response to the annual OHCHR appeals, has supported its activities with voluntary contributions. In total, the extrabudgetary resources for 2021 amount to 385 mln. US dollars.

MIL OSI