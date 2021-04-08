Meeting on the results of implementing Presidential addresses to the Federal Assembly

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , deputy prime ministers Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister , Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister , Alexei Overchuk Overchuk AlexeiDeputy Prime Minister , Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Dmitry Chernyshenko Chernyshenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko Grigorenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff , Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev Trutnev YuryDeputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District , Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Aide to the President – Head of the Presidential Control Directorate Dmitry Shalkov Shalkov DmitryAide to the President – Head of the Presidential Control Directorate , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov Kozlov AlexanderMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister , Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Irek Fayzullin Fayzullin IrekMinister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov Falkov ValeryMinister of Science and Higher Education , Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev Shadayev MaksutMinister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media , Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin Kudrin AlexeiChairman of the Accounts Chamber , Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) , and Head of the Russian Popular Front Executive Committee Mikhail Kuznetsov.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Let’s start.

As you know, on April 21, I will deliver the annual Address to the Federal Assembly. Together with some of our colleagues, including Mr Mishustin, his deputies, several ministers and the Presidential Executive Office, we are already working on this document.

This document traditionally outlines strategic guidelines for our country’s socioeconomic development, and priority tasks that require a concerted effort on the part of federal government bodies and regional and local governance teams.

I should stress that it is the systemic approach and consistency of our goals that are important, along with continuous fine-tuning of the mechanisms and tools which are at our disposal and which we create together for our joint work.

To be continued.

MIL OSI